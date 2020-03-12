Kindergartners learn 'eggs'lent lesson

DANVILLE – Once chicks started hatching this week in Amber Tutwiler’s kindergarten classroom, there was no stopping the hatch-a-thon.
By late Wednesday morning, eight chicks had emerged from two-dozen eggs being incubated in the classroom at Edison Elementary School.
Tutwiler had been keeping a close eye on the eggs ... and so has the school’s custodian.
“By the time I left here yesterday (Tuesday), we had two chicks hatched and then another two hatched overnight,” she said, adding that the custodian moved the chicks that hatched overnight from the incubator to a crate with food, water and a warming lamp.
“This morning when the kids arrived, they got to see another three chicks hatch,” she said.
The Vermilion County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides chicken eggs — as well as the incubators to hatch them — and other supplies to area classrooms to assist the teachers with their science, math and agricultural lessons.
The program, which has been in existence for around 20 years, has several incubators it loans out to classrooms around Vermilion County a couple of times a year.
A few weeks ago, incubators and eggs were provided to six kindergarten classrooms: Salt Fork North Elementary in Catlin, Maple Grade School in Hoopeston, Salt Fork South Elementary in Sidell, as well as Edison Elementary and two kindergarten classrooms at Mark Denman Elementary, all in Danville. First-grade classrooms at Bismarck-Henning Elementary and at Pine Crest in Georgetown also received incubators and eggs.
A second round of incubators and eggs will be distributed to different area classrooms next month, with hatching scheduled around April 29.
Tutwiler has hatched chicks several times in her kindergarten classroom throughout the years.
While waiting the three weeks for the eggs to hatch, the youngsters work on various educational activities provided by Farm Bureau, such as counting down the days until the eggs hatch and charting the temperature inside the incubator.
“We’ve learned about the life cycle of a chicken from the cracking egg to adulthood, and they’ve been looking at chick books,” Tutwiler said.
“Today is Day 22, and the first chick hatched yesterday (Tuesday) when Thea was here,” Tutwiler said, referring to Thea Gernand, who now runs the Vermilion County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program and took time to read a book to the class.
“The children also made a chick art project, and we’ve been learning a lot of vocabulary,” Tutwiler said.
On Wednesday, Tutwiler carefully scooped up a few of the eight chicks that were strong enough to live outside of the incubator so the youngsters could hold them.
Another group of youngsters gathered around the incubator, keeping a close eye on the remaining eggs that were on the verge of hatching. Of course, after the students returned to their seats, Tutwiler noticed an eighth chick had hatched while nobody was watching.
The chicks will reside in Tutwiler’s classroom for another week until the district goes on spring break.
“The farm bureau will come to take the chicks to a farm,” she said.
A few of Tutwiler’s students, however, wish the chicks could go home with them.
“They’re adorable,” kindergartner Hayla Brandy said. “Sometimes they peep a lot, and they’re annoying.”
Another kindergartner, Violet Jones, said, “They’re cute and fuzzy, and I love them so much.”
Classmate Emmie Shanks added, “I want to cuddle with them and take them home.”
