DANVILLE – A 50-year legend on Danville Area Community College’s campus will retire at the end of June.
“There’s no question I’ve had a good career at DACC,” Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann said Friday.
On Feb. 23, Kietzmann celebrated his 50th anniversary at the college.
At the time, President Stephen Nacco called Kietzmann “arguably the most important and influential figure in the 74-year history of Danville Area Community College, with the possible exception of founding President Mary Miller.”
During his five decades on campus, Kietzmann has been a student, an instructor and an administrator.
“I’ve worked with some phenomenal, hard-working colleagues and, with them, we have helped thousands of students improve their lives,” he said.
The college’s Board of Trustees accepted Kietzmann’s retirement request at its April 23 meeting and named Kathy Sturgeon — who has been dean of math, science and health professions since 2011 — as interim vice president of academic affairs, starting July 1. She will lead DACC’s academic programs and ensure that students continue to receive quality instruction in every field of study.
Kietzmann first arrived on DACC’s campus as a student in 1967. Founding President Mary Miller signed his diploma in 1969, when he earned an associate degree in computer programming.
“I took computer programming because I wanted a good-paying job,” he recalled.
He returned to campus in 1971 to work for the college as a computer-programming instructor and since then has risen through the ranks to become the executive vice president.
“I have worked every president that has ever worked for DACC,” he said. “These presidents saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself.
“I owe a lot to the teachers who showed me how to teach and to the administrators who taught me how to be an administrator,” he added.
Kietzmann recalled the college’s humble beginnings and what it was like to work for Mary Miller.
“Mary Miller made you justify why you needed another red pen to grade papers or another box of paper clips,” he said. “We painted classrooms on the weekends.
“But there was an entrepreneurial mindset. We built the college together,” he said.
During Kietzmann’s tenure, DACC has added or improved more than 40 academic programs and 30 noncredit courses. Nacco said Kietzmann has been the architect for the evolution of online education at the college, and has increased health-professions offerings while raising success and completion rates. He has augmented dual-credit opportunities and improved local K-12 partnerships, and has grown enrollment in an area of aging and decreasing population.
Nacco said that thanks to Kietzmann’s foresight, DACC is a principal asset in local economic development, creating new programs and revamping existing programs to fill local workforce needs including being the first college to develop a wind energy technician program in downstate Illinois.
To help meet the growing need for health professionals, Kietzmann partnered with a local hospital to provide a radiologic technology program at DACC. He then added a health information technology program at DACC and spearheaded the expansion of the nursing program to include an associate degree in nursing.
In addition, Kietzmann helped fill a void in local career and technical education in 2004 when he engineered a partnership to bring area high school juniors and seniors to DACC for career training in 18 disciplines, which is now known as College Express. Because the courses are taught by college faculty, the 500 students who are enrolled in College Express annually also receive dual credit.
Twice in his career, Kietzmann has guided the college through 10-year reaccreditation with the Higher Learning Commission, most recently in 2019.
Other accomplishments are Kietzmann’s development of corporate education at DACC that provides businesses with customized training, and his 20-year leadership of the Labor-Management Council. Business leaders, union officials and elected officials convene each month with Kietzmann ensuring that the lines of communication are open.
Kietzmann said he is uncertain how he will spend his retirement with his wife Glenda and their family.
“I don’t know what God’s plan is for me,” he said. “I would like some opportunities to serve on a board and an assignment for a couple mornings a week.”
