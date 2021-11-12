Jennifer Bailey/Commercial-News

Nine-year-old Carson Barrett of Danville receives his first dose COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at OSF HealthCare's vaccine clinic in Danville for children ages 5-11. Registered nurse Kassie Miller gives him the shot, as Carson's sister, Lenora, and mom, Melanie, looked on. Melanie said she and her other children have already been vaccinated. They've been waiting for the youngest ones' turn. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine specifically for kids ages 5-11. OSF HealthCare is offering vaccine clinics for this age group. In Danville, another vaccination clinic will be offered from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at OSF Medical Group - Pediatrics, 707 N. Logan Ave. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment. Parents can visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.