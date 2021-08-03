DANVILLE — Calling one and all who are into karate, the Karate Kid movies and Cobra Kai Netflix series, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle universe.
Kai Con is taking over the Danville Public Library later this week, on Friday and Saturday. There will be themed demonstrations, games, crafts, prizes and more.
The first day of Kai Con is Friday, Aug. 6.
Events start at 10 a.m. on the library lawn and in the building at 319 N. Vermilion St, Danville.
Day one features a costume contest, back-to-school backpack giveaway (at 5 p.m.), and a movie on the lawn at 5 p.m. Join in for delicious food from area food trucks, an escape room, mini golf, crafts, a meditation room, 80s karaoke, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie marathon, prizes, and more.
For more details, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/kai-con.
Day Two on Aug. 7 features a classic car show, Tai Chi lessons, a Tae Kwon Do demonstration, a Bonsai Tree demo, a bullying discussion, a Mohawk demonstration, and showings of the Karate Kid films at The Fischer Theatre. There will continue to be food trucks, escape room, mini golf, crafts, meditation room, 80s karaoke, movie marathon, prizes and more activities.
“It’s a fun and educational event inspired by the martial arts and pop culture entertainment such as the Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai series on Netflix and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies,” according to Danville Public Library Director Jennifer Hess.
“We’ve taken elements from each of these franchises to inspire educational demonstrations, crafting and games. It’s an event for the whole family. Area businesses have been generous in donating food, prizes and giveaways. There will be a classic car show, as well as the foundation’s used book sale,” Hess stated.
“We are the starting point for Downtown Danville, Inc.’s ‘Back to School Bash’ backpack giveaway. We also appreciate the Fischer showing Karate Kid on Saturday. We hope the community will enjoy this event and sign up for a library card,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.