A Vermilion County man was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
Darren Monroe, 57, was accused the crimes stemming from an incident in December 2019.
During the trial presided over by Judge Charles Hall, the jury heard testimony from the victim, who told the jury her estranged husband, Monroe, entered her home and beat her about the face and head, strangled her, then sexually assaulted.
Medical testimony was presented that Monroe fractured bones in the victim’s face and head and caused bruising to her face, neck and chest. Investigators also said evidence was collected indicating the victim was sexually assaulted.
Monroe testified in his own defense during the trial and claimed the victim actually raped him. State’s attorney officials said the jury clearly rejected his version of events.
After the verdicts, Judge Hall revoked Monroe’s bond and scheduled sentencing for March 16. He faces a sentencing range of nine years to 44 years in prison, all of which must be served at 85%, followed by three years of parole. He must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy expressed gratitude to the victim for her courage in reporting the case promptly, cooperating with investigators and testifying in court.
