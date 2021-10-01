DANVILLE — As protesters were outside the Vermilion County Courthouse with signs saying “Protect Medical Freedom” and “United We Stand Divided We Fall,” Judge Karen Wall denied temporary restraining orders against COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for Danville School District 118 teachers and staff, and student mask wearing in the Hoopeston school district.
Mask wearing for students in Hoopeston and Danville teacher/staff vaccinations and/or testing will continue.
Both cases have additional hearings coming up later this month for changes to the petitions, such as for class action classification, a preliminary injunction motion and adding state agencies.
Prior to the rulings, Bethany Hager, attorney for both sets of plaintiffs, said her optimism is that the local community can work together for a solution protecting the rights of teachers, staff, students and parents in the face of overreach from Springfield. “The problem is coming from Springfield; the solution is in our community,” she said.
Danville teacher/staff plaintiffs also have pointed out that other school districts have let their staff use religious exemption and D118 is not.
The “Petition for Declaratory Relief and for Writ of Injunction” has Danville school district teachers and staff Kathryn Spencer, Kasi Anderson, Taryn Owens, Kimberly Corley, Stephanie Holycross, Michele Lehman, Laura Spicer and Jennifer Winkler as plaintiffs.
Hager said six of them were excluded from work this past school week without paid leave. Northeast Elementary Magnet School is on fall break.
There are about 348 full-time teachers and staff in the district.
Wall said the order would have only pertained to the eight plaintiffs.
Stephanie Jones, attorney for D118, said the school district doesn’t have the ability to say no to the state mandates. The school district also is authorized to manage health and safety for students and staff.
She said D118 as an employer has the authority to exclude employees who don’t meet regulations.
A court order was requested by Hager giving the Vermilion County Health Department the authority regarding masks and vaccines, and having the school district and Superintendent Alicia Geddis have a lawful order of quarantine from the health department in COVID-19 mask and vaccine usage.
The court action requested against Hoopeston’s school district has parents/guardians Jason and Jessica Watson, April Jones, and Matthew and Jessica Lange as plaintiffs, over mandatory masking.
In both cases, Wall told Hager “your venue is misplaced,” referring to going after the state and state agencies.
Wall also said teachers and students wore masks last year.
Wall said nobody likes to wear masks, it’s an inconvenience, but temporary.
She too said there may be other children who don’t want to be free of masks right now.
Wall also pointed to local coronavirus cases earlier this week from Vermilion County Health Department data, saying of about 60 new cases, 40 were under the age of 20.
She said school districts already can require other immunizations to attend school, such as for measles and mumps, for the health and safety of staff and students.
