The Hoopeston City Council selected Alderman Jeff Wise as acting mayor by a 7-1 vote at Tuesday’s meeting after learning of the death of Mayor Bill Crusinberry late last week.
“I would like to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to do this,” Wise said. “I am going to do my best. That’s all I can do.”
As his first official act, Wise informed the council that he wanted to change the agenda to give business owners the chance to speak. He wanted the public comment section placed ahead of the report of officers. This would give community members the chance to address issues before any kind of action.
“I think the public comment should come before we start addressing things,” he said, asking that those parameters would be listed on the agenda going forward.
The meeting began with a moment of silence for Crusinberry, who died after a long illness. County Board member Joel Bird read a proclamation in honor of Crusinberry. The Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and staff sent a bouquet of flowers to the city expressing sympathy for Crusinberry’s passing and Larry Baughn Jr., Vermilion County chairman, also was heard from honoring Crusinberry.
In other council business, Alderman Bob Porth reported on the city’s liability and workers comp insurance, stating that there had been a slight increase in the workers comp bid and a 2 1/2 percent increase in the liability insurance. The council approved the bids.
Porth also proposed suspension of construction on the new Emergency Management Agency building at McFerren Park until spring to get a more accurate price for some the items. The motion passed 7-1 with Alderman Joe Garrett voting no.
Wise, under his officer’s report, informed the council that the street and alley work was completed and that they were preparing the snow removal equipment. He also said that plows had to be able to get down the streets during snow removal.
“We will be towing vehicles that remain on those streets.” he said, adding the city will work to notify residents that they need to move their vehicles before they are towed.
