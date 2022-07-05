DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces the start of improvements to the intersection of East Voorhees and North Jackson streets.
East Voorhees Street will remain open to traffic with reduced lane widths from North Vermilion Street to North Washington Avenue to accommodate for construction activities.
North Jackson Street will be closed to thru traffic between Center and Briarcliff streets.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes to avoid construction delays and are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and to be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
The project will improve the alignment and roadway pavement of the intersection, while also providing upgrades to the existing storm sewer infrastructure.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed in September 2022.
For more information, contact Levi Kopmann, project manager at 217-431-2292.
