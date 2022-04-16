Analytical, sentimental, inspirational … Dan Balz, chief correspondent for The Washington Post, was all those things as he discussed the news industry at a gathering of former college journalists in Urbana last weekend.
A 1968 University of Illinois journalism graduate, Balz, 75, often appears on “Washington Week” and “Meet the Press.” The Freeport native was a reporter, sports editor and editor-in-chief of The Daily Illini, the 151-year-old independent student-run newspaper at Illinois.
A Post political writer since 1978, he was the keynote speaker at a brunch that followed the induction of 20 members into the Illini Media Hall of Fame.
At The Daily Illini, he said, he was introduced to “the intoxicating energy of the newsroom” and the “adrenaline rush of working on deadline” as well as persistence, idealism, craftsmanship and a passion for truth.
There’s a reason why freedom of the press is guaranteed by the First Amendment, he said. When government is not held accountable, democracy dies.
“Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed,” he said, quoting author George Orwell.
Journalism is a vital profession and a form of public service that tends to attract people who “want to make the world a better place,” Balz said.
The advent of the internet and social media has created both challenges and opportunities. Traditional print newspapers, in many markets, have become secondary to a “digital first” philosophy. That has meant fewer news reporters, yet the potential to reach new audiences.
“But the basic underpinnings of what we do have not changed,” Balz said. Journalists are still guided by ethical principles and shared values. Their work still requires courage, enterprise and energy. And people still look to them for “the bedrock … investigative and accountability reporting.”
“Scoops, story-telling and compelling narrative writing (are) still at the heart of what we do and should do,” he said. “That has not changed.”
Journalism always has been reshaped by technological changes – telegraph, the telephone, radio, television, the internet – “but it is still great reporting, writing and editing that makes the real difference,” Balz said.
The Washington Post, he said, was once “a newspaper with a website. We now are a digital-first organization that happens to have a print edition.” The transition, though painful, was “essential for survival.”
Distribution methods constantly change but informing the public “still depends on people producing the news and finding it.”
The news media are not perfect or above criticism, Balz said. The whole truth is not always obtainable, but the healthiest news organizations admit mistakes and correct them promptly.
They still do what they are supposed to do – dig out facts, challenge authority and strive for truth.
Democracy itself is being jeopardized, Balz said, whenever “fact-based journalism” is dismissed publicly by critics as mere “fake news.”
The press is “the first thing the dictator controls,” he said, quoting author John Steinbeck.
“By nature, we make people uncomfortable,” Balz said, “especially those in power.”
