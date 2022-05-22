Serene, magnificent and awe-inspiring, the Lincoln Memorial is one of the highlights of any trip to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Grecian temple, with Daniel Chester French’s 19-foot-tall marble statue of a seated Lincoln, will celebrate its 100th birthday on May 22.
I hope that at least one speaker mentions Danville’s favorite son, U.S. Rep. Joseph G. Cannon, who was a key figure in the project. “Uncle Joe” was speaker of the House from 1903 until 1911, when funding was approved. Cannon (1836-1926) knew Lincoln and served in Congress for 46 years.
In the 1890s, a plan was unveiled to extend the National Mall into what had long been a mosquito-infested, smelly swamp. And there, on reclaimed marsh land, the nation would build a fitting memorial to Abraham Lincoln. It was called the “McMillan Plan.”
Enter Cannon. He was a major Republican Party leader with lots of seniority and important committee assignments. Although Lincoln was his lifelong hero, Cannon used his power to stall the Mall extension that was needed to put the great memorial where it now stands.
“As long as I live,” he once told Secretary of War Elihu Root, “I’ll never let a memorial to Abraham Lincoln be erected in that g—damned swamp.”
He suggested that a memorial be built in front of beautiful Union Station, not far from the Capitol Building, or that a Lincoln highway be built for motor cars.
