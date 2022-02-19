In some ways, Ward Hill Lamon was ahead — way ahead — of his time.
He was Abraham Lincoln’s law partner in Danville, his unofficial bodyguard in Washington, and a close friend. So far, so good.
My Jan. 15 column focused on Lamon’s controversial 1872 book, “The Life of Abraham Lincoln from His Birth to his Inauguration as President.” It was widely criticized for supposedly defaming the sainted and martyred Lincoln. The president’s eldest son, Robert, condemned Lamon as a money-hungry opportunist and malicious backstabber.
I just finished reading the 547-page book. Overall, I found it entertaining, enlightening, well documented and closely attributed. But clearly, Lamon and his ghostwriter, Chauncey F. Black, were too blunt and invasive for their worshipful audience. And they were callous toward Lincoln’s emotionally unstable widow.
This statement on Page 181 probably should have been moved to the introduction: “A biography worth writing at all is worth writing fully and honestly; and the writer who suppresses or mangles the truth is no better than he who bears false witness in any other capacity.”
Here’s a sampler:
• Page 17. Lamon implies that Lincoln’s parents may have never married. Lincoln’s inscriptions in the family Bible list births, deaths and marriages but they are “entirely silent as to the marriage of his own mother.”
• Page 158. Lincoln once wrote a book-length essay claiming that the Bible was “not God’s revelation,” and that “Jesus was not the son of God.”
• Page 237. Through most of his life, Lincoln lived and breathed politics, hungered for distinction and “struggled incessantly for place. There is no instance where an important office seemed to be within his reach, and he did not try to get it.”
• Page 238. Mary Todd, Lincoln’s future wife, was brilliant, strong-willed and overly ambitious, with a “most fiery and ungovernable temper.” Before she ever met Lincoln, she vowed to someday “be the wife of some future president.”
• Page 339. Lincoln — even as president — favored Henry Clay’s plan for gradual, compensated emancipation and the colonization of freed slaves.
• Pages 467-68. Even after the North elected him president in 1860, “few men believed that Mr. Lincoln possessed a single qualification for his great office.”
• Page 473. Lincoln’s marriage was “not supremely happy … his engagement to Miss Todd was one of the great misfortunes of his life and of hers.”
• Page 480-81. Lincoln’s legendary sense of humor was “chiefly exercised in hearing and telling stories of the grosser sort.” He “seemed to make boon companions of the coarsest men on the list of his acquaintances – low, vulgar, unfortunate creatures.”
• Page 488. Former law partner John T. Stuart said, “(Lincoln) was an avowed and open infidel, sometimes bordered on atheism … Lincoln went further against Christian beliefs and doctrines and principles than any man I ever heard. He shocked me.”
Today, 150 years later, Lamon’s biography of Abraham Lincoln is revealing, earthy and worth reading.
