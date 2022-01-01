Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Periods of rain. High 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.