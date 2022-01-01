PERRYSVILLE, IND. — James Brown was called “the hardest-working man in show business.”
Well, when it came to back-breaking labor, Norm Skinner — who died last week at age 79 — was king.
When he wasn’t laboring in a Danville factory, he was the founder, curator and acquisitions man for the Skinner Farm Museum and Village. For decades, he never stopped acquiring, researching, rescuing, restoring, hauling, hoisting and shoving bits of the past.
“I guess what I want to do is to show how people used to live, and how they used to make a living,” Skinner told me in a 2014 interview.
His 80-acre farm, on Indiana 32, four miles west of Perrysville, formed a village with antique buildings, furniture, tools, vehicles, tractors and steam engines. Each summer, he hosted a weekend steam and gas show.
You could watch costumed weavers and spinners at work in a log cabin. You could see wheat being threshed using a smoke-belching threshing machine. You could see a blacksmith hammer horseshoes. You could watch sawyers slice logs with a scary buzz saw. You could see an 1851 covered wagon. You could pet a donkey.
Visitors could visit a one-room school from 1890, an 1879 covered bridge, an 1881 jail, an octagonal office building from 1850, in which 441 couples were wed; even an enormous 1850 warehouse that once served the Wabash & Erie Canal. Skinner, somehow, had moved them all to his farm.
I knew Norm for nearly 40 years and did many stories about his village. I called him “the historian in bib overalls.” He lived and breathed local history. As a boy, he collected arrowheads. In 1967 he moved an 1826 log house from its original site near Covington, to his land. Before long, he filled it with pioneer furnishings.
“I had the bad luck to keep finding more stuff to collect,” he said.
Norm was ingenious, passionate and knowledgeable. He assembled his village without grants, charitable foundations or rich sponsors.
Many such “villages” are only re-creations. Skinner’s was not. His buildings were actual landmarks. If he hadn’t moved and restored them, most would have been lost. Many of the 60 tractors and steam engines would have been scrapped.
He lived in a two-story, Federal style brick farmhouse that his great-great-grandfather built in 1844. Determined to save it, in 1979 he had the 250-ton landmark moved three miles to his farm.
In 2006, the Indiana Historical Society published “My Indiana: 101 Places to See.” Author Ed Conn said that Skinner’s place offered an amazing, educational, “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.
“He gives us a chance to see how our ancestors lived,” a friend, Loretta Cohen, once told me. “Most people want to tear down, and so much is lost. Norman doesn’t see things that way.”
Twenty years ago, Norm explained: “It’s a labor of love, trying to save something for the next generation.”
He did it, too. He was the hardest-working man I’ve ever known.
