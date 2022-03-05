A friend introduced me to his son the other day.
“This is my friend, Kevin,” he said. “He likes to hike, he’s a writer, and he drinks tea. He never drinks coffee; he always drinks tea.”
I nodded sheepishly. Sometimes, being exposed as a tea drinker makes you the Pepsi drinker at Coca-Cola headquarters, the vegetarian at the steak house, the preacher at the girlie show. But yes, I love hot tea.
It all began when I was a little kid. Anything Dad liked, I liked, and Dad preferred tea to coffee. Why, I don’t know. His parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and everybody else drank coffee, but Dad drank tea, so I drank tea, too. He always added a level tablespoon of sugar, and just a smidgen more, so I did that, too. It always was nice to share a cuppa with Dad.
We used regular tea bags from “big Eisner’s” on Vermilion. Sometimes, it was Lipton, and sometimes it was whatever was on sale. Then, one day, we were strolling through Lincoln Square, the early-day indoor shopping mall in downtown Urbana, attached to the Urbana-Lincoln hotel.
One of the cute little shops sold loose tea in colorful tins. A green can was labeled “Irish,” and, so, being Irish, I told Dad we had to get some. Back home, I was introduced to tea in its original, primal form — dried tea leaves, twisted and curled, and no bag. We found a long-forgotten aluminum tea ball – or “diffuser” – in my grandmother’s kitchen cupboard and brewed our Irish tea. It was stronger, darker … and delicious.
Through the years, Dad and I drank thousands of cups of tea together. Although he’s been gone for 30 years, I often think of him when I go through my morning tea ritual.
Fresh, cold water goes into my 50-year-old Russell-Hobbs electric tea kettle, the kind that every English bride wanted for a wedding gift. It shuts off with a loud, mechanical click when the water boils.
I buy “catering size” 3.3-pound bags of British P-G Tips loose black tea online. I spoon some into the diffuser, rinse the tea dust off with a bit of boiling water, then brew my three morning cups in a heated 1920s “Guernsey Ware” earthenware pot that I found at a flea market years ago. It is perfect, because it’s heavy, holds the heat, and has a lid with a beefy knob, one easy to grasp.
Three and one-half minutes later, my tea is brewed. I always drink three cups from a brown earthenware cup made years ago at the old Bybee Pottery in Madison County, Ky.
I like this quote from fellow tea lover Faith Greenbowl:
“Steam rises from a cup of tea, and we are wrapped in history, inhaling ancient times and lands, comfort of ages in our hands.”
To me, it’s a morning pleasure, simple and unchanging. Thanks, Dad.
