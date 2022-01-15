Historians agree that Ward Hill Lamon was one of Abraham Lincoln’s dearest, most devoted friends.
Lamon — rough, tough and entertaining — was Lincoln’s law partner here in Danville. He was his bodyguard in Washington. He introduced him at Gettysburg. And history would have been different if Lincoln had heeded his warnings and avoided Ford’s Theater on that bloody night in April 1865.
Many books were published about the martyred president. Lamon’s 1872 Life of Abraham Lincoln — ghostwritten by Chauncey F. Black, later described as “politically and temperamentally unfriendly to Lincoln” — stood out. In it, Lincoln was an opportunistic infidel who loved smutty humor. His father was a lazy good-for-nothing. His wife was a shrew. Lincoln’s true love was Ann Rutledge, not Mary Todd. The book scandalously asserted that Lincoln’s mother was born out-of-wedlock, and that Lincoln probably was, too.
A book critic for the Nation wrote, “It is a pity that (Lamon) has so imperfect an idea of what constitutes common decency.” The North American Review said, “There are roughnesses here and there which offend the reader, as well as gross offenses against good taste.”
Black relied upon Lincoln-related personal notes, interviews and documents that Lamon had bought from Lincoln’s Springfield law partner, William Herndon. The extent of Lamon’s contributions was unclear, but Lincoln’s eldest son, Robert, sought revenge 11 years later. That story is told by Ruth Painter Randall in her 1955 book, Lincoln’s Sons.
Lamon’s book brought great public humiliation and shame to the Lincoln family. Lincoln’s widow even fled to Canada to escape it.
In 1883, Lamon sought to be named Denver postmaster. Robert Todd Lincoln, then secretary of war, got the postmaster general to deny the appointment. Hurt and angry, Lamon wrote Lincoln, saying that his actions were “so unlike anything your father ever did or was capable of doing.”
Lincoln replied, calling the book “so objectionable in its character” that he had refused to open it until that day. He called Lamon’s false insinuation that Abraham Lincoln was illegitimate “an astonishing exhibition of malicious ingratitude on your part to your dead benefactor.” His father, he wrote, “was charitable and forgiving to the last degree, but I think that no man attempted while he was living to give him such a wound as you tried to deal when his friendship was no longer of practical use to you except to be advertised to increase the sale of your merchandise.”
Lamon replied, belittling Robert Lincoln and defending the book.
“You seem to form a melancholy contrast between yourself and your noble sire,” he wrote. “If you possess one single characteristic that you could possibly have inherited from the male side of your house, you have not as yet developed it to the satisfaction of the people.”
Lamon died in 1893. His daughter, Dorothy, edited two Lincoln books, using her father’s name and papers, in 1895 and 1911. The Danville native died, at age 95, in 1953.
