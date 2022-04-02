There may still be a cold snap or a little snow, but the crimson buds on the maple tree and the golden faces of the daffodils don’t lie. Spring has sprung.
The season began on March 20. Now, April is here and so is spring … in earnest.
Snow shovels and snowdrifts are only memories now. Spring is the baby of the seasons – fitful, pouty and unpredictable, but alive and beautiful.
The winter sun is often gauzy and cold, like a 15-watt bulb behind muslin. Winter clouds are gray, heavy and almost forbidding as they approach to drop their snowy loads.
When March, then April, come, spring comes and goes. Buds open, then freeze. The earth warms and softens, only to grow cold and stiff again.
Gradually, though, light comes earlier and stays later. Springtime skies present a warm, welcome sun amid seas of blue. Robins appear in droves, fat and chipper. Seeing one makes me want to shout, “Hello, there, pretty friend! It’s good to see you! What a lovely song! You’ve been practicing!”
Henry David Thoreau knew. Sitting in his little cabin, he wrote: “I heard a robin in the distance, the first I had heard in many a thousand years, methought, whose note I shall not forget for many a thousand more. The same sweet and powerful song of yore … if I could but find the twig he sits on!”
On this very day in 1852, he wrote, “The air is full of the notes of birds … as if all the earth had burst forth into song. The influence of this April morning has reached them … there is no danger that they will oversleep themselves such a morning.”
In April, the last leaves of fall return to the soil. Shoots and sprouts splash green. A symphony forms, it seems, with daffodils playing violins, tulips on trumpets and woodwinds, marigolds adding flutes and piccolos.
The trees, like soldiers after battle, are glad to see that all their limbs are still intact. New life soon sprouts from every twig.
The black earth of Illinois again knows the plow. The farmer sees and loves its priceless richness. It connects him to his past and his future … to loved ones gone and loved ones yet to come. All are part of the cycle of life, death and rebirth.
Spring! Fishermen check their lines and reels. Golfers buy new clubs. Runners return to sidewalks and trails. Campers mend tents and sleeping bags.
But spring, the baby of the seasons, is best reflected in the children themselves. Once again, they’re in the parks, on basketball courts, on baseball diamonds, on swings, on bikes. With their shouts and their joy, they bring hope, light and innocence to a world that can seem hopeless, dark and cruel.
Like the greening trees, the wafting flowers and the chirping birds, they make us young again.
