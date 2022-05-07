Oh, how I hate interstate highways.
Granted, they’re fast and efficient. That’s fine for semis hauling I-beams to Danville. But for me, as a motorist, they’re one big, ugly stew of tailgaters, gasoline, hamburgers and flatulent trucks.
Which brings me to my latest driving vacation: the Natchez Trace Parkway, a relaxing, 444-mile ribbon of asphalt stretching from Nashville, Tenn. to Natchez, Miss. No commercial vehicles, no billboards, no speeds above 50 mph. History and natural beauty beckon at every bend.
Laurie and I took busy I-65 to the parkway. Within seconds, the crazy, congested 21st century gave way to the early 1800s, when the Trace was at its zenith.
The Daughters of the American Revolution started pushing for the Natchez Trace in the early 1900s as a way to preserve and link historic sites along a long-abandoned route that had been used by animals, Indians, soldiers, slaves, settlers and adventurers making their journey from Tennessee, across Alabama and Mississippi to the Mississippi River. That area was the “Old Southwest.”
Road work followed, and in 1938 the Natchez Trace Parkway became a unit of the National Park Service. Today, travelers can follow signs to see sunken sections of the original Trace, waterfalls, historic buildings and ancient Indian sites. There are many side trails.
Traveling at 50 mph and stopping frequently, we took three days to cover the 444 miles. Here are a few highlights:
• Mile 37. Gordon House. The brick house, built in 1818, was a landmark for travelers on the Trace. They ate there, slept there and paid the Gordons to ferry them across the Duck River.
• Mile 40. Jackson Falls. At the end of a 900-foot walkway, a sparkling creek plunges into an immense chasm. Kids were having a grand old time playing in the water. Fall Hollow Waterfall, just as impressive, is 14 miles further south.
• Mile 58. Death site and burial site of Meriwether Lewis, of Lewis & Clark fame. No one knows whether the intrepid explorer was murdered or committed suicide. Either way, his rough-hewn memorial, funded by the state of Tennessee in 1848, is impressive.
• Mile 114. Rock Spring. Clear, cold spring water gushes from the earth. It’s easy to picture parched travelers, and their thirsty animals, taking full advantage, 200 years ago.
• Mile 322. Cypress swamp. One of the creepiest spots on the Trace. Board walks take you over the black water and among the looming cypress and tupelo trees that grow in it. I expected an alligator and/or a crazed murderer to emerge any second.
• Mile 434. Emerald Mound. Among the Indian sites, this is the most impressive. Between 1200 and 1600 A.D., Native Americans hauled dirt in baskets to create a ceremonial mound 770 feet long and 35 feet high. No bulldozers. Mind-boggling.
• Mile 0. Natchez, high above the Mississippi River, with its trove of antebellum mansions.
The Natchez Trace is not for everyone … and we liked it that way.
