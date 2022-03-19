The school board says that Cannon School – inspiring, stately, irreplaceable Cannon School – must go. Danville District 118 will pay a Ford County company $456,750 to demolish it.
“I don’t like getting rid of buildings,” board member Johnnie Carey said when the 7-0 vote was taken March 4, “but I have to say this one is not fixable.”
Well … history suggests that most buildings are indeed “fixable.” Millions have been returned to duty after having been battered by floods, hurricanes, bombs, fires and neglect.
Joseph G. Cannon School is distinctly Danville. There’s probably no other school in the world quite like it. Beautifully crafted walls of brown brick and cream-colored, carved limestone. Gothic arches, portals and scrolls, also made of stone. Best of all, a curved façade, like an ancient coliseum.
The building, at 1202 E. Main St., was built to impress, and to last. The architect was Harvey Skadden, a graduate of Danville High School and the University of Illinois. As a soldier in World War I, he studied the historic buildings of Europe, then used that knowledge to draw plans for Cannon School, Danville High, Edison School, St. James United Methodist Church, and scores of north end homes.
Joseph G. Cannon School opened on Jan. 23, 1924. Its name honors Cannon (1836-1926), of Danville, who served 46 years in the U.S. House and eight years as its speaker. Imagine the pride that Cannon, the product of crude country schoolhouses, felt when “his” school went up.
The school, at one time, had 635 students. It had 274 when heavy rain flooded its basement in December 2015. The kids were transferred to other buildings, and Cannon School was closed. Why? Fixing the flood damage, the drainage issues and water-entry problems would have cost around $658,000, but a total update – new plumbing, heating, cooling and wiring, an elevator, a sprinkler system, the list goes on and on — would have cost $9 million, and that was too much, said the school board.
Architects said the building was structurally sound and in good repair. The water damage was caused partly because of faulty drainage lines, and, I suspect, all that asphalt paving that had been poured against the east and south walls, just below the basement windows.
I keep thinking of all the children, many of them poor, living in rundown homes, who will never experience the pride, awe and beauty that was part of attending Cannon School. Danville is about to lose a beloved landmark, “public art” of the highest form, and a link to its favorite son.
“There is no doubt whatever about the influence of architecture and structure upon human character and action,” Winston Churchill once said. “We make our buildings, and afterwards they make us.”
