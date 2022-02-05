The University of Illinois journalism school called the other night … another fundraiser.
Hoping to snag a donation, a student named Benjamin asked me if I had belonged to any student organizations back in the day.
“I was a reporter for The Daily Illini,” I said.
“How was that?” he asked.
“Great!” I replied. “I got a reporting job right after graduation and I worked for newspapers for 40 years.”
They were happy years. But they wouldn’t have happened without The Daily Illini.
Sadly, Illini Hall, at Wright and John streets in Champaign, will be razed soon to make way for a six-story data sciences building. Built in 1907 as the campus YMCA, it served as the student union from 1919 until 1949. The Daily Illini was housed in its basement from 1950 until 1988.
The DI newsroom was grubby and crowded, with noisy manual typewriters, ringing telephones, peeling paint, bulletin boards, ashtrays, piles of newspapers and dozens of loud, spirited, funny, hard-working young journalists. To us, it was the coolest, best place on campus. It was our incubator, our lab, our clubhouse, our home.
You don’t get a newspaper job without clippings, and you don’t get clippings without “newspaper experience.” The Daily Illini was not part of the journalism school; it was an independent, student-run daily newspaper, chock-full of paid advertising and stories written by paid student staffers. When I was there in the 1970s, it had a daily circulation of 14,000, and unlike many student papers, it wasn’t a freebie. Each issue cost 10 cents.
It was a heady time. The Watergate era had just passed, and the power of the press was in full bloom. Daily newspapers were rolling in money; their stockholders were downright giddy.
The DI recently had been recognized as the best student newspaper in the country. We received national and world news via the Associated Press, we ran syndicated columns, we took strong editorial positions, and we covered Champaign, Urbana, campus news and Illini sports like a wet blanket. I covered Urbana city government and I edited stories and wrote headlines on the copy desk two nights a week. In every way, I had found my element, and I loved every minute.
Most college kids choose a major, do the coursework, and hope against hope that they’re going to love their job when they finally get one. Journalism is different, because even as a freshman, you can work on the student newspaper, write news stories, take photos and lay out pages, under deadline, and amass that collection of bylines that the “real” newspapers expect when you apply for a job.
I graduated on Jan. 15, 1977. Thanks largely to my DI clips, I started reporting for The Journal and Courier in Lafayette, Ind., nine days later. The rest is history.
I gladly made a donation to the journalism school. Then I sent one to The Daily Illini.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.