On Feb. 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi, Indiana. On Feb. 14, 2017, their bodies were discovered. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department assisted by the Indiana State Police, Delphi Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to bring this case to a close.
According to a release from the Indiana State Police, law enforcement continues to utilize county, local, state, and federal resources to accomplish their goal. There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives, and other law enforcement officers. Police continue to actively investigate all tips and leads received by phone and email.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (765) 822-3535. Provide as much information as possible. For example, the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.
Investigators would also like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement utilizing the tip hotline listed above. Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.
