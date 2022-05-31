Persons who would like to learn the art of shooting clay targets are invited to attend an Introductory Wingshooting Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, at Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area near Collison, about 20 miles northwest of Danville.
The clinic is open to male and female shooters who are beginner or novice level and 10 years of age and older.
Instructors certified by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and/or the National Sporting Clays Association will teach attendees the basics of safe shotgun handling and how to hit flying targets, skills that can be applied in the sports of hunting, skeet, trap and sporting clays shooting. Shotguns, shells, eye and ear protection and lunch will be provided.
Attendance is limited to 24 shooters each day and pre-registration is required. The clinic is sponsored by IDNR, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, Champaign County Pheasants Forever, Vermilion County Pheasants Forever, Guns Save Life and Gordon Farms Seed Company of Penfield.
For information about the clinic, contact IDNR Lead Instructor Terry Doyle at 815-258-8474; tdoyle2@msn.com. To access a list of all the IDNR wingshooting clinics, and online registration materials, visit www2.illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx.
