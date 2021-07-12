DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee tonight, July 13, will consider approving funding public improvements to Logan Avenue, south of Madison Street.
The committee meets in person at 6 p.m. at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
According to the city resolution, Carle Foundation Hospital has completed design of improvements to the Madison/Logan/Chandler intersection which provides for the vacation of various streets and alleys as part of the Carle at the Riverfront development.
The city desires to complete adjacent improvements to Logan Avenue and Madison Street, which includes pavement, drainage, sidewalks and other public improvements.
Carle completed design of public improvements beyond its obligation at the request of the city, and received bids for both the Carle and city portions of the project.
The city, upon construction of improvements and acceptance by City Engineer Sam Cole, will reimburse Carle Foundation an amount up to $260,000. This consists of contract values of $238,267 plus reasonable contingencies.
Funding comes from the city’s infrastructure development fund.
The committee also will act on another intersection intergovernmental agreement for Jackson and Voorhees streets. The agreement is between the city and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which is providing about $1.2 million in grant funds for the realignment project. The project is reportedly creating 58 jobs.
The committee also will have a discussion on Harrison Park Golf Course management.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- A roadway agreement between the city, Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft, 1000 Lynch Road, and Ameren Illinois regarding access to and maintenance of International Drive and International Place.
- Appropriating $375,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Section Street improvements, between Williams and Fairchild streets, and amending the motor fuel tax budget. The city will seek up to $80,000 in Truck Access Route Program reimbursement through the state.
- A professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. for $63,500 for sewer and manhole rehabilitation design engineering. According to the city resolution “the city council funded the assessment of sanitary sewer and manholes upstream of the intersection of Jackson and English” and “the results of the investigation indicate that point-repairs, lining and other rehabilitation techniques are needed to reduce the inflow of storm
- water and groundwater into the sanitary sewer system and significantly extend the useful life of the sewers and reduce the likelihood of sewer backups and overflows.”
- A $110,000 professional services agreement with Pave
- ment Management Group to develop pavement management plans in the Danville metropolitan area. Funding comes from the Danville Area Transportation Study.
- The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for program year 2020, showin
g how the city spent Community Development Block Grant funding.
