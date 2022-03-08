Throughout Vermilion County, many leaders look different than they did more than 70 years ago, because now many of the leaders are women.
Local women are proud to celebrate that progress today, International Women’s Day.
Gesiele Mockabee has owned her business for at least 28 years, specializing in wigs for women with medical needs.
When she started losing her own hair due to alopecia, Mockabee could not find help on the internet and decided to open her own hair store.
Starting out, Mockabee said it was difficult to find a balance between her full-time job and starting her own business, often working more than 12 hours a day.
Though she originally opened to serve other women with medical needs, she has a variety of wigs with different hair colors and styles in hopes of appealing to all types of customers.
“I have hair for everyone,” she said.
Five years ago, one could have told Mary Surprenant she would be the president of United Way, but she might not have believed it.
Surprenant was offered an interim position at United Way in November 2020, which was around the same time she was sworn into her seat on the Vermilion County Board.
“My fork in the road kind of started right there,” she said. “I never had any intention of taking over, I was just really working closely with the campaign and the opportunity arose.”
Surprenant recently resigned from her county board seat to give more time to her role at United Way, something she said drives her purpose.
Hannah Landis is a certified professional midwife and certified lactation consultant offering a variety of services for moms and families, and said she grew passionate about her work after her first pregnancy experience.
“I started looking for a midwife as soon as I was pregnant but I couldn’t find one,” Landis said. “I was really disappointed and just never ended up finding anybody to serve me at home with my first.”
Landis also played a part in the Midwife Practice Act passed in December 2021, officially making midwifery a licensed profession in Illinois. Landis is currently working on legislation to expand Medicaid to include midwifery coverage.
“It’s really the underserved communities that can benefit the most from our services,” she said. When you’re starting a life off in the most gentle way possible and you have the highest breastfeeding rate possible … then you’re really setting that life course in a different direction.”
Susan Hayes opened her own business in March 2021 working with fused glass.
Hayes uses both her creative and scientific sides to create her glassworks, which is something she is enthusiastic about.
“My husband made the mistake of buying a glass class for me as a gift,” Hayes said. “That was the beginning of the obsession.”
Amanda Crose owns a life and leadership coaching business, which she just launched in January 2022.
She said she started her business because she loves encouraging, supporting and listening to others.
Katie Osterbur has been the executive director of Peer Court in Vermilion County since 2017, leading the children she works with to the resources they need to be successful while using the skills she learned from her mother, Dee Ann Ryan.
“She is the person that taught me through example what community is,” Osterbur said. “She is the most giving, kind person I’ve ever met, and I always say if I can be half the woman she is, I will have done a good job.”
Showing support for other women is a belief these leaders all have in common.
Surprenant said she has learned as a woman in business that there will be other women who may not agree with her or who do things differently than she might, but she still respects them for their energy and dedication to what they do.
“I think women need to stick together,” Surprenant said. “We need to build each other up.”
Osterbur said she thinks women have done well supporting each other.
“We want to see each other succeed,” she said. “We want to see each other in leadership roles. We want to have women leading.”
Crose said it is important for women to love themselves in order to show love and support to other women.
“When we criticize and bring ourselves down, it opens us up to be very susceptible to do that to other women,” she said, adding that tearing other women down defeats the purpose of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. “We’re not building their confidence and their belief in themselves that they can go out and literally do whatever they want to do … we have to lift each other up first every chance we get.”
Landis said in addition to showing her children how women can lead, she also wants to show them there aren’t any limits to what women can do.
“Anything they want to do they can do,” Landis said. “I want to show my daughters that (and) I want to show my sons women are just as capable as men. I think they definitely see that.”
