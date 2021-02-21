The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that Indiana 63 in both directions at the 59 mile marker near the Vermillion Rise Industrial Mega Park (Newport area) will experience periodic closures lasting up to 15 minutes on Monday.
These closures will begin after 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m., weather permitting.
During the 15 minute closures, Duke Energy will be upgrading utility poles in this area. Police will be assisting with these closures.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
