The State of Illinois and Dynegy Midwest Generation reached an interim agreement on Wednesday regarding violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act at the Vermilion Power Station. By the agreement, Dynegy will propose plans to remove the coal ash from the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, and those plans will be presented to the public at a meeting on or before Dec. 17.
The agreement also requires interim measures that will protect the Middle Fork while Dynegy develops a closure plan to remove the coal ash. These measures include the preparation of a Safety Emergency Response Plan, a work plan for constructing a groundwater collection trench to prevent contaminated groundwater from leaving the site, as well as plans for dewatering the coal ash impoundments.
Dynegy will be required to conduct monthly inspections of the river bank erosion to anticipate the need for temporary, emergency bank stabilization. Dynegy will need to obtain Illinois Environmental Protection Agency approvals before dewatering and constructing the trench, allowing public input to help ensure those measures protect the community and the Middle Fork.
Environmental advocacy groups that have been fighting Dynegy's practices for years stated that for decades, coal ash was dumped into unlined ponds at the Vermilion Power Station where a “toxic soup” including arsenic, barium, boron, chromium, iron, lead, manganese, molybdenum, nickel and sulfate leached into the Middle Fork of the Vermilion and surrounding groundwater. Concentrations of boron and sulfate — primary indicators of coal ash contamination — were repeatedly found in groundwater at the site above levels deemed safe by state and federal environmental officials.
The Illinois EPA issued Dynegy a violation notice in 2018 for pollution caused by the coal ash. That violation was referred to the Illinois Attorney General in May 2019, leading to this week's agreement.
A Vermilion County court is yet to approve the agreement and must do so before it takes effect.
