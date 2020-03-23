INDIANAPOLIS – As the country surpassed 33,000 cases and 400 deaths, including the deaths of seven Hoosiers, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated a stay-at-home executive order in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"Our neighbors and our economy need to see that we're taking steps that will help flatten the curve to ensure our health care system is able to treat the most vulnerable," Holcomb said.
Holcomb commended those who had voluntarily self-isolated and restaurants that had accommodated carryout-only orders but maintained that not everyone had complied with the order.
“We know that’s not being followed by all and we know it only takes one bad apple to spoil the bushel,” Holcomb said. “The next two weeks are critical… if we’re going to slow the spread. And we must slow the spread.”
He compared Indiana to New York, a state that’s seen a virus surge with over 15,000 cases, nearly one-half of all 33,000-plus cases in the United States.
“Their hospitals are being overrun. That’s what we’re trying to manage and avoid, which is why we need to slow the spread and we need to do it now,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb's address included slides on the progress of the disease in Indiana, which had its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 6.
Seven Hoosiers have died, according to the Indiana State Health Department, and 259 have tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,960 people have been tested, including 466 in the last 24 hours as private labs have ramped up testing.
Many government functions would be reduced to prevent in-person meetings, with only essential departments such as state hospitals, prison staff, child protective services and the National Guard in full force. Others, such as unemployment, insurance and welfare applications would move to online call centers to process the thousands of applications of last week.
At this time last year, 3,100 Hoosiers applied for unemployment over the course of a week. Last week saw over 54,000 applications, Holcomb said.
The Stay-At-Home webpage clarifies that the National Guard still hasn’t been called to do more than logistical planning and local law enforcement and the Indiana State Police would enforce the order. Fines and licenses for food establishments continuing in-person dining may be levied to enforce carryout-only options.
The website assures readers that law enforcement wouldn’t be stopping vehicles traveling for an “essential activity” or walking in their neighborhoods.
According to the executive order, about two dozen professions fall under the critical services category, including food-related industries, mail and delivery, media, critical construction trades, residential facilities and home-care businesses, transportation services and funeral services.
Essential errands, such as grocery shopping or caring for a family member, are not prohibited.
In an additional executive order, Holcomb extended active licenses by 60 days and said law enforcement officers wouldn’t be stopping Hoosiers for expired driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations.
An emergency operations center in Marion County serves as a hub for medical supplies, such as ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns. Marion County accounts for 110 of the state’s 259 cases.
Indiana joins several other states, including neighboring states Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, with a stay-at-home order. At least six other states have their own orders.
“This disease is killing people Time is of the essence,” Holcomb said. “The best thing we can do for each other, for this generation and the next and for our economy is get a handle of the virus by slowing the spread.”
For more information on stay-at-home, visit https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.