Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been asked by Vermillion County, Ind., Sheriff Mike Holtcamp to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that took place on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., on Indiana 71 at County Road 700 South near Dana.
At approximately 6:55 p.m., a pursuit entered into the state of Indiana from Danville. Officers with the Danville Police Department attempted to stop a passenger vehicle due to a traffic violation. The passenger vehicle reportedly disregarded the emergency lights, not stopping for the officers, and a pursuit then ensued entering into the state of Indiana. Danville officers requested information on the license plate of the pursued vehicle and discovered the owner of the vehicle was wanted on a charge of attempted murder in Champaign County.
Police say the pursuit entered Vermillion County, Indiana, on Indiana 32 traveling southbound on Indiana 63 into the town of Newport. It continued onto several county roads leading to Indiana 71, until the pursued vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on SR 71 near County Road 700 South, at a residence near Dana. Several police agencies from Indiana had joined in the pursuit.
According to police press statements, once the pursued vehicle came to a stop, the driver stepped out and opened fire at the officers. Deputy Joey Wilson, a five-year veteran with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, was struck and injured. Officers returned fire at the suspect and immediately provided medical assistance to Deputy Wilson.
Police say the suspect ran east toward the residence's barns, jumping over a fence evading the police. Officers set up a perimeter around the area. Suddenly, a farm truck came driving out through closed barn doors towards the officers. Officers fired at the oncoming truck, striking the suspect. Eventually, the truck came to a stop against a grain bin. Medical assistance was immediately rendered to the suspect at the scene. He was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, by ambulance, and then transported to Indianapolis by air ambulance for further care.
Reports indicate Deputy Wilson was shot in the leg and foot. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is scheduled to have surgery today.
Police say the suspect involved has been identified as Justin Henry, age 46, of Urbana. Further investigation revealed that Henry had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted murder that was issued on February 7, 2023, out of Champaign County.
All officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. Vermillion County deputies involved are Deputy Joey Wilson, Deputy Keith Warner, and Deputy Chad Hennis. Parke County Deputy Shawn Clover, Fountain County Deputy Ethan Stonebraker, Rockville Police Department Officer Ian Redman, as well as Master Trooper Charles Murphy of the Indiana State Police.
Agencies involved in this incident are the Indiana State Police, Vermillion County Sheriffs Department, Parke County Sheriffs Department, Fountain County Sheriffs Department, Vigo County Sheriffs Department, Rockville Police Department, as well as the Danville Police Department.
The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Jason Schoffstall, Don Curtis, Michael Featherling, Ryan Winters and Angie Hahn, with assistance from Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, First Sergeant Brian Maudlin, CSI Lieutenant Jim Cody, Sergeant Michael Organ, and Sergeant Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post.
Police say that upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of charges filed.
