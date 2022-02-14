The Indiana Department of Transportation is now hiring for multiple full-time positions, primarily for construction project inspectors, a testing lab supervisor and technician along with others at its job fairs this week.
INDOT states that it offers a competitive total compensation package, as well as outstanding work/life balance.
Positions are available throughout west-central Indiana including: Cloverdale, Frankfort, West Lafayette, Terre Haute and Crawfordsville. Interested parties are encouraged apply online prior to attending at www.jobs.indot.in.gov and to bring resumes to the job fair and prepare to be interviewed.
All of the job fairs will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:
· Cloverdale Subdistrict, 10 High Street, Cloverdale.
· Frankfort Subdistrict, 1675 W. S.R. 28, Frankfort.
· West Lafayette Subdistrict, 2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette.
· Terre Haute Subdistrict, 5693 East Sony Drive, Terre Haute.
· Crawfordsville Subdistrict, 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville.
Questions regarding the career fairs listed above should be directed to the Crawfordsville District Human Resources office at 765-361-5210 or 765-361-5204.
