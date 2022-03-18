The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that Indiana 263 will close on or after Friday, April 1, just south of Baltimore Hill Road (CR 1025 S.).
This closure is for a small structure repair and maintenance. It is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 30. The official detour follows Indiana 63, Indiana 28 and back.
This project was awarded to Morphey Construction for $489,620. Work includes a small structure repair and maintenance on U.S. 136, just over one-half of one mile west of Hillsboro that is set to begin in early May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.