Petition packets for Independent and New Political Party candidates who wish to run for local offices in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
Packets may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office is located at 201 N. Vermilion St., on the first floor.
The first day petitions for New Political Party candidates or Independent candidates may be circulated is Wednesday, April 13. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8 a.m. through Monday, July 11, 2022 by 5 p.m.
Local offices to be elected at the Nov. 8, 2022 general election include county clerk, county treasurer, supervisor of assessments, county sheriff, regional superintendent of schools, board of review members and county board members.
Federal, state and judicial offices also will be on the ballot. Information and necessary forms for those offices may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
