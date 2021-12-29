The City of Danville has announced that the very first Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at The Fischer Theatre as part of the city’s First Friday events.
Danville’s Got Talent performers will need to be on site a few hours before the show starts to rehearse and do sound checks. Please do not audition if you are not available on Feb. 4 to rehearse and perform.
Auditions will occur at City Hall, 17 W. Main St., in the basement on Thursday, Jan. 13 starting at 6 p.m. Sign up for your preferred time to audition. There will be a panel of 3-5 judges present. Come prepared to complete your performance. Performances must be five minutes or less. If you require music, please bring the audio file on your phone. A Bluetooth speaker will be available to connect to.
If your audition requires large instruments that cannot be easily transported into the basement at City Hall, we will consider a virtual audition during your timeslot, hosted by Zoom or FaceTime.
Register here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904094BA5A923A4FC1-danvilles
Performers must reside in Vermilion County.
Only 12 performances will be selected to compete on Feb. 4, at The Fischer Theatre. If you are selected you are competing for the title of Danville’s
Most Talented! Cash Prizes will be awarded: First prize — $500; second prize — $250; third prize — $100.
Questions? Call Ashton Greer at 217-474-2978 or email agreer@cityofdanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.