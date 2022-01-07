Schools in Danville District 118 will resume in-person classes on Tuesday after going to remote learning to complete the past week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis, a letter to parents and staff and press release to the public, said new guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health have been received and are being implemented.
“As of today, quarantine periods for schools are now reduced to 5 days to focus on the period when a person is most infectious, followed by continued masking for an additional 5 days,” Geddis stated. “With a reduction in the number of days required for quarantining, we can adjust our calendar and return to in-person learning sooner. With the following changes, we can shift our calendar and minimize the number of days needed for remote learning during the week of Jan. 10, 2022–Jan. 14, 2022.”
Geddis announced the school calendar for next week is as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 — Traditional calendar semester planning day (originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4). No school for traditional calendar students. Staff report to buildings.
— Northeast Elementary Calendar — Remote Learning Day — Follow remote learning schedule. Staff will report to the building.
• Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — All students return to in-person learning. Regular schedules resume and all extra-curricular activities resume. ISBE and IDPH guidelines are in full effect. Masks are mandatory in all schools.
• Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022–Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 — Regular attendance school days.
Shifting the traditional calendar semester planning day from Friday to Monday made it possible to honor the required 5-day quarantine period for staff and return to in-person learning sooner, Geddis stated. As positivity rates are changing in Vermilion County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child, yourself, other close family members and anyone living in your home, she said.
