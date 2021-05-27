ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) is asking all eligible donors to help make sure blood is available for patient care whenever the need arises, and especially during National Trauma Awareness Month in May.
Additional whole blood and platelet donations are needed to help ensure a sufficient inventory of blood components for local hospitals through the first summer holiday weekend of 2021.
To schedule an appointment for donation at the Danville Elks Blood Donation Center or a mobile blood drive, call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center's mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
A blood drive is on Wednesday, June 2, at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, 812 N. Logan Ave., Danville. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; for appointments, call ImpactLIfe at (800) 747-5401
“We never know when a crisis might arise that would lead to a spike in blood utilization, so it’s the donations already ‘on the shelves’ that make the greatest difference,” said Amanda Hess, director, Donor and Public Relations, through a press release. “Even though we have a holiday weekend ahead, we know the use of blood for both routine and emergency use will continue at a steady rate.”
Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is a special need for type O-negative, O-positive, A-positive, and B-positive whole blood donors, as well as platelet donors.
“Platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, so we want to improve those schedules to make sure our inventory keeps pace with patient need before and after Memorial Day,” Hess said.
O-negative red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” blood components, so named because these components can be transfused to patients of all other blood types and are frequently used in emergency settings.
To thank those who come to give blood at this critical time of year, everyone who registers to donate at an ImpactLife Donor Center or mobile blood drive will receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 gift card to the recipient’s choice of Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks, or Walmart. ($10 gift card voucher provided through July 11, 2021.)
Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
