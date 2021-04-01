DANVILLE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., has begun a year-long celebration of the congregation’s 125th anniversary.
An anniversary service was on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with former pastor Jeffrey Moore as the guest preacher. A congregational brunch reception followed.
Immanuel Lutheran Church was founded on March 8, 1896. It is not like so many other mission congregations that arose from small beginnings, but rather began as a branch from an existing congregation. Trinity Lutheran Church, the mother congregation, continued to grow larger, especially because of continued immigration from Germany. It was recognized that it became necessary to create another independent congregation in the so-called Junction District to remedy the situation. It was decided to build a church on the corner of Fairchild and Griffin streets, and Dr. Ernest Berthold, was called to be the pastor.
In the 125 years since then, the congregation has been blessed by God. Although it no longer exists, the first church building served well for almost 70 years. The last worship service in that church was in 1965. Worship services were then in Immanuel’s school until 1972, when the present church on Bowman Avenue was dedicated.
Immanuel’s history bears witness to a strong commitment to Lutheran parochial education. In 1911, a new Immanuel Lutheran School was dedicated next to the church on Fairchild Street. In 1959, a new education center, located on North Bowman Avenue was dedicated and still continues to serve our community today.
Other upcoming Anniversary events include: a Saints Service and Cemetery Walk on May 30, a Homecoming Service on Sept. 12, and a Cornerstone Service on Oct. 10, which will be a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone for the new church.
Immanuel continues to move forward with high confidence that the Lord who has preserved the Gospel and Sacraments in its past will also give the gifts to inspire Immanuel to continue to grow in faith and hope for many more years.
According to Kimberly Davis, administrative assistant, “during our anniversary year, a major focus for the Anniversary Committee, and the entire congregation, is the history of Immanuel. We are studying and honoring our heritage, digitizing our records and properly organizing and storing our archives. (In March), it was incredible to celebrate all that God has done through Immanuel in the last 125 years. Two of our former pastors, Rev. Jeffery Moore (served at Immanuel from 1993-1999) and Rev. Delmar Krueger (served at Immanuel from 1971-1993), were able to join our celebration.”
There is a video of the 125th Anniversary service posted on the church’s YouTube channel: ilcd_live.
Immanuel Lutheran Church has had a total of 13 pastors.
“Our first pastor, Rev. Ernest Berthold, was called to our congregation in 1896 and served his entire career at Immanuel until he retired in 1952. We have lifelong members of Immanuel that remember all 13 pastors,” according to Davis.
More information about the church’s history can be found on the church’s website at www.ilcdanville.com.
