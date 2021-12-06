Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.