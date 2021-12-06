Following the passage of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, Illinois will see $17 billion to fund upgrades to the state's roads, bridges and mass transit systems over the next five years.
The funds, outlined in a White House memo, come after a $45 billion state infusion of dollars for Rebuild Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot both attended the federal bill signing in Washington D.C.
Both the state and federal bill represent an unprecedented influx of cash for Illinois’ aging infrastructure systems, which mirror a nationwide problem following decades of meager funding for the nation’s transportation systems, water sanitation and broadband connectivity.
The American Society of Civil Engineers releases a nationwide “report card” detailing the country’s infrastructure shortcomings each year. This year the country won a C- designation, the first time in 20 years that the organization awarded a grade out of the D range.
Across 17 categories, from aviation to wastewater, grades for subcategories range from a D- for transit and a B for rail. The organization claims that over half of the $2.6 trillion funding gap for all infrastructure systems can be attributed to one category: roads.
Illinois, one of the states to receive their own letter grade from the organization, also earned a C-, the same grade the state received in 2014 and 2018 in a narrow set of criteria, only analyzing 10 infrastructure systems.
“The conclusion is not a surprise but more an alarm that over the course of the last four years, our investment and prioritization of infrastructure has faltered,” the report said. “As these systems continue to surpass their intended lifespans, Illinois residents and policymakers must decide if we collectively value the personal and economic advantages that come from a robust infrastructure network, and if we do, to make it a priority moving forward.”
Based on formula funding, without accounting for the competitive grants offered through the bill, Illinois will receive roughly $9.8 billion in aid for highways and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement or repairs over the next five years.
Competitive grants available include a $12.5 billion fund for bridge investments and $16 billion for major economic projects.
Though Illinois’ 19-cent-per-gallon is one of the highest in the country, ASCE said Illinois residents pay even more in vehicle repair costs and fuel consumption because of congestion and failing roads. On top of these expenses, some Illinois districts also rely on toll roads, another cost.
Still, with over 145,000 miles of roadway, Illinois’ road funding is constrained and its backlog of roads needing repair now continues to grow. Released prior to the passage of the infrastructure act, ASCE recommended congestion pricing and increased road funding from both the state and federal government.
Illinois has the third-largest bridge inventory in the nation, with 26,775 bridges, of which 8.6%, or 2,303 bridges, are structurally deficient. Those 2,000-plus bridges average 9 million trips each day. Three-quarters of bridge funding comes from federal aid and Illinois could expect to receive an additional $1.4 billion over the next five years.
The ASCE reported that existing funding for drinking water infrastructure in Illinois was “insufficient, calling for more funding to replace aging pipes and update water systems.
“Disruptions in (water) service can hinder disaster response and recovery efforts, expose the public to waterborne contaminants and cause damage to roadways, structures and other infrastructure, endangering lives and resulting in billions of dollars of losses,” the report said.
Ground water, which comprises two-thirds of Illinois’ water systems, is particularly vulnerable to pollution and other environmental factors. The infrastructure bill earmarks $1.7 billion over five years to Illinois to improve water infrastructure.
In addition, Illinois could expect $4 billion for public transportation, $616 million for infrastructure developments at airports and $149 million for electric vehicle chargers. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin created the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition to create a region-wide network for chargers, hoping to be more competitive for an additional $2.5 billion in discretionary funding.
