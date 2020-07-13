Comptroller Susana Mendoza, shown here during an Aug. 13, 2019, news conference in her office in Springfield, is being accused of jeopardizing the state's Vendor Payment Program by putting a priority on paying off the principal owed on invoices so they stop accruing interest while only sporadically making payments on the interest that is already due. Abdon Pallasch, a spokesman for Mendoza, however, said the comptroller’s office paid out $127 million in late payment interest penalties in 2019, and it paid out $16.3 million this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cutting deeply into state revenues.