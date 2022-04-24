1950 Census Search Successful
“The Legal Genealogist,” Judy Russell, was pleasantly surprised when the opening day of the release of the 1950 U.S. Federal Census went smoothly.
After all, April 1st is called April Fool’s Day.
She has posted her successful experience, which has probably been duplicated by other researchers, at https://tinyurl.com/2p99ne32.
Visit the website of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), at https://tinyurl.com/yeysdbk6, for links enabling your own unique search experience as well as other helpful information.
WWI draft info available
Three draft registrations were held for World War I.
The first was held June 5, 1917 for men ages 21 – 31. The second registration was held June 5, 1918 for men who turned 21 since the first registration. The third draft registration started Sept. 12, 1918 for men ages 18 – 45.
FamilySearch has a name index and images of these draft registrations — cards for 24 million men.
The cards are arranged by state, by city or county, by local draft board, then alphabetical by surname. Conduct a search at https://tinyurl.com/2p8sdepa.
It should be noted that errors may exist on these cards.
I personally found my uncle’s date of birth listed as 1881 instead of 1891.
It appears that Albert Feistel registered as a 26-year old when he was only 16. Family records show that my father, Lester Feistel, was the oldest son in his family, born in 1890.
Their parents were married in1888. Albert subsequently enlisted in the Marines. Obviously, more research is needed.
Museum acquires Hudson River postcards
The Putnam History Museum in Cold Spring, N.Y., is the recipient of a collection of Hudson River postcards, donated by local residents, Harry and Mary Jean Ross.
The collection consists of 240 early 20th century postcards of scenes of the Hudson River Valley from New York harbor to the Adirondacks — showing activities, landmarks and landscapes. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/mtwx7r77. Visit the Putnam History Museum website at https://tinyurl.com/5e2ekvpu.
The collection “will be catalogued, digitized and made available on both the Putnam History Museum’s digital database and the larger New York Heritage database website” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8szwuz. (Anyone with New York State ancestors will probably find this website interesting and helpful.)
Mortality schedules hold clues
Mortality schedules identify persons who died in the year before the year that the census was taken.
Gena Philibert-Ortega has posted an important article on the importance of mortality schedules for one’s genealogical research at https://tinyurl.com/3csp27ww.
Mortality schedules were taken in 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880. One can conduct a search in the FamilySearch database of mortality schedules in Illinois, 1850-1880 at https://tinyurl.com/2tps7rdh.
Also, the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska and North and South Dakota conducted a mortality census in 1885.
