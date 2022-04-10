Titanic Remembered and Duplicated
April 15, 2022 marks the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. “Approximately 1,317 passengers died when the Titanic sank. 709 of them were third-class passengers. Three-quarters of them perished. The reason why many more of these passengers died compared to the first and second-class passengers was that third-class passengers were confined to their area of the Titanic.”
A website devoted to remembering the third-class passengers can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2ndbb4pc. Read why some passengers were trapped.
“One of the largest families in the third-class was the Goodwin family. The parents, Frederick and Augusta, were moving their six children to New York City for Frederick’s new job. The entire family died, including 19-month-old Sidney Goodwin. This week we remember all of the passengers who died 110 years ago on the Titanic.”
Friends of The Titanic Memorial Park have partnered with The National Park Service to commemorate the Titanic 110th Anniversary with a series of events April 14-17, 2022. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2b72bs8d for more information.
Clive Palmer, billionaire, and former member of Australia’s Parliament, has launched a new company, Blue Star Line, and is financing a $7 million replica of the Titanic and naming it Titanic II. “While every bit as luxurious as her namesake, Titanic II will have every modern amenity along with 21st century technology and the latest navigation and safety systems. His hope is that people captivated by the Titanic’s dramatic story would want to relive the ship’s crossing.”
The scheduled dates of its voyage have not been announced yet but Titanic II is expected to have the same itinerary as the original Titanic from Southampton, England to New York City.
Various entities have publicized this event: Traveljee, at https://tinyurl.com/2p94std9 ; CNN Travel, at https://tinyurl.com/2p94std9 ; news.com.au, at https://tinyurl.com/pcnje7tp ; history101.com, at
https://tinyurl.com/2p82wt52 ; Wikipedia at https://tinyurl.com/2p8fwead ; and the official promotional YouTube video of Titanic II, at https://tinyurl.com/yc8a9x7a.
What next after 1950 census?
Any researcher wishing to know what to do next after finding a family on the newly-released 1950 census should read Gena Philbert-Ortega’s article, Not Another 1950 Census Article, at https://tinyurl.com/uh5pt2k8 .
Can you name 4 grandparents?
Ancestry has posted an interesting article noting the more than half of all Americans cannot name their 4 grandparents; read more at https://tinyurl.com/2p88hhjt . The site also mentions advantages of visiting the Ancestry.com website. Note that although Ancestry.com is a subscription-based website, many libraries do have a subscription, thus allowing their patrons access to the Ancestry databases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.