Happy Birthday, Mr. Lincoln!
In celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, IL will have free admission today. Reservations must be made in advance; phone 217-524-6358. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/mpbnz8d8.
Also, from the toolbar across the top of this website, click on “Lincoln Quotes.” For example, on August 16, 1837, he said, “I want in all cases to do right, and most particularly so in all cases with women.”
It also seems appropriate to read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address today. Visit https://tinyurl.com/67kb3w6r for background information on his 272-word speech. Also, ask older family members if they studied his address in school. Some students may have had to memorize the address:
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great Civil War, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate — we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it cannot ever forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
New genealogy videos on YouTube
The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has added 4 genealogy videos to its YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/2p98z5c5. Researchers are sure to find these topics helpful: PERSI (The PERiodical Source Index); the Wander Research Method; Beginning Virginia Genealogical Research; and Storytelling and Family history Activities. Each video is about an hour long.
New African American website
African American Midwest is a new website for anyone researching African American ancestors who settled in the Midwest. For example, select a state to get a list of articles, biographies, and videos about African American history in that state. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8mv39k .
