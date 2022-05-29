Illinois Patriots Remembered
The Illinois Secretary of State instigated The Illinois Veterans’ History Project in 2004 to honor those men and women from Illinois who have served their country by recording their stories. Veterans or their family members are requested to complete an Illinois Patriot Information Form containing information about that veteran’s service and submit it to the Illinois State Archives. In addition to filling out the form, they are encouraged to write down their remembrances and recollections of their service.
These firsthand accounts “will be commemorated, archived in Springfield and shared nationwide and throughout the world.” Participants “will receive an official Certificate of appreciation.”
An Illinois Patriot Information Form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ypsbayna. For more information please call the Veterans Project Coordinator at 1-800-665-5576 ext.6.
You also may visit the website of the Illinois Veterans’ History Project of the Illinois Digital Archives at https://tinyurl.com/3zh8y72u to search for veterans’ stories already submitted.
New York Society posts helpful info
The New York Genealogical & Biographical Society (NYGBS) has posted some free genealogical information for researchers. For example, the society has published records of veterans buried in New York’s seven national cemeteries in Bath, Calverton, Brooklyn, Schuylerville, Farmingdale, Elmira and Albany. To conduct a search visit https://tinyurl.com/bddwefnf.
Some of the information in these records may include full name, birth date, death date, burial date, burial location, cemetery name, military unit and rank. The website is free and open to the public.
The NYGBS has also posted “Why and How New Yorkers Migrated to the Great Plains,” an article that originally appeared in the society’s Summer 2008 issue of the New York Researcher and is “an overview of westward movement from New York throughout history … The contents of this article and the historical maps that accompany it (which did not appear in the original publication) will be of interest to anyone whose ancestors migrated from New York to the western or midwestern United States.” Read/download this article at https://tinyurl.com/ym3uwtcy.
More free articles online
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted more than a dozen complimentary articles that had appeared in the NGS Quarterly. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycuhn5cb and have “the opportunity to sample NGS Quarterly articles on various case studies … written by a highly skilled author in the field of family history and genealogy.” (“Even the footnotes are enjoyable to read.”) It should be noted that NGS members have free access to more than 400 quarterly articles.
Cherokee women follow “Trail of Tears”
This year will be the first year that the entire team of participants will all be Cherokee women in the special bike ride across the U.S. The 2022 Remember the Removal Bike Ride commemorates the forced removal of Cherokee people from their native lands in Georgia to Oklahoma in the late 1830s, and is known as the Trail of Tears. Read more about these women and their historic journey at https://tinyurl.com/mrxuvh8b.
