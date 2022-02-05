National Archives Prepares for 1950 Census
To help researchers prepare for the April 1, 2022, release of the 1950 Federal Population Census, the National Archives has launched a new 1950 Census Web Page on Archives.gov. Read NARA’s announcement at https://tinyurl.com/3syd28dh. Then click on the link, “Visit the 1950 census resource page,” and then find links to questions asked on the census, blank census forms, finding aids, and more.
Illinois State Archives Helps Researchers
Many genealogical researchers know about the searchable online databases available on the website of the Illinois State Archives, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8pv2r6 . It is even possible to do a “global search” for an individual in each of those databases. It is also important to realize that the Archives has an extensive publications collection. The State Archives Publications Page, at https://tinyurl.com/2p98k4jh, offers many digitized booklets, brochures, and forms (in PDF format) including Research Series Pamphlets which cover African American Records and Federal Census Records. The Research Series also includes an overview of the Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) Prairie Pioneer Certificates and an introduction to the ISGS Microfilm Collection. This often-overlooked resource contains various records covering 43 Illinois counties. (ISGS members have access to the detailed microfilm finding aids through the ISGS website.)
Also available on the Publication Page are links to past issues of the Archives’ newsletter, For The Record, with news of the Archives, ongoing projects, and more. Any issue can be read/downloaded free.
The State Archives Publication Page also lists hard copy publications that can be ordered. These include materials for teachers and each educational packet includes a Teacher’s Manuel and document facsimiles (of related documents held in the Archives) along with transcriptions. The topics of these materials: Abraham Lincoln in Illinois; Hard Times in Illinois, 1930-1940; The Illinois and Michigan Canal, 1827-1911; Illinois at War, 1941-1945; From the Ashes 1872-1900 (The Chicago Fire); and Early Chicago, 1833-1871. The materials are reasonably priced ($10 or $12) but are free to Illinois educational institutions (if ordered on institution letterhead.)
Death records updated
Joe Beine’s Genealogy Roots Blog has posted additions to his Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) (https://tinyurl.com/2hwacff9) for the following counties in Illinois: Adams, Cook, Fulton, Lee, and Peoria; also, Jasper, Jennings, and Shelby Counties in Indiana.
Start projects in February
Ancestral Finding has posted some suggested projects for February. With Valentines Day approaching, Genealogy Valentines is on the list. at https://tinyurl.com/2rtyhca3[JG1].
Newsletter always interesting
Megan Smolenyak’s January 26 Honoring Our Ancestors Newsletter includes a link to Genealogy Guys’, (George Morgan and Drew Smith) “touching, bittersweet story about a pair of tombstones in Tampa.” Enjoy the video (skip the ads) at https://tinyurl.com/53yt3zk7.
Smolenyak also reveals the real name of Governor Rick Scott at https://tinyurl.com/t8ts37c3 and provides a link to “the wildest obituary you’ve ever read” at https://tinyurl.com/yy3f5x59.
FamilySearch news
FamilySearch, a source of billions of free records, has posted a “sneak peek at FamilySearch in 2022” at https://tinyurl.com/4j333cxx; wow!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.