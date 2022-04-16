Free Illinois Newsletter Online
The Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) March/April 2022 Newsletter (Vol. 43, No. 2) is now available, free, on the society’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8e6f85. The President’s Letter reminds researchers of the publication’s helpful information in Illinois and elsewhere including the ISGS blog, “Website of the Week,” upcoming events, state archives information and more.
Of special interest is the newsletter’s reminder of the Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ “Operation Purple Heart.” This project is “an unprecedented mission to return Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.” The medals are part of the unclaimed property that had been in safe deposit boxes with “no activity for three years,” and submitted to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office for safekeeping. Read Frerichs’ press release at https://tinyurl.com/3rjkkjfj. The last names connected to the families that had rented the safe deposit boxes having the 11 Purple Hearts currently available are: CAWTHON, WILSON, BURNS, MOORE, SMITH, GORSKI, TUTTLE, ALEXANDER, ISBELL or SHAYER, STEWARD or VAN HASSELACRE, and WIEST. The article lists the last known cities connected to these families and also instructions for making a claim.
“Since 2015, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has successfully reunited seven Purple Hearts with their owners or heirs.” In 2016 a Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge was returned to Barbara Ann Reynolds, daughter of Korean War Veteran Corporal John W. Naylor of Springfield, who served in the Army.
Library adds new genealogy videos
The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) in Indiana has recently added several new genealogy videos to its YouTube channel. Most of the presentations vary in length from about 40 minutes to an hour. In some cases, a link to a handout can be found at the end of the video. Read Gail Dever’s Genealogy a la carte post at https://tinyurl.com/mtm4rpjx and/or click on links at ACPL’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/2s48befk.
For example, the video “Finding Periodical Articles about your Geographic Area of Interest,” is a most helpful presentation by ACPL Director, Curt Witcher, on PERSI, the PERiodical Source Index, which was “recently made free to the public [and] is the premier subject index for genealogy and local history periodicals, and is produced by the staff of the Genealogy Center.” His presentation includes a link to a handout.
Immigrant records at Castle Garden
Castlegarden.org contains a free database of records of 11 million immigrants who arrived at New York’s Castle Garden Emigration Center from 1820 – 1892, the years before Ellis Island opened. The Battery Conservancy records, at https://tinyurl.com/yck797u5, have been extracted from the original ship manifests. Researchers whose ancestors entered New York during that time can probably find those ancestors in this database.
Little remains of the original Castle Garden Emigration Center today. The original passenger lists (manifests) are the property of the National Archives and Records Administration.
