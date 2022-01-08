Illinois Newsletter Online
The most recent issue of the Illinois State Genealogical Society’s (ISGS) Newsletter (Vol. 42, No. 5, November/December 2021) is available, free, on the society’s website at https://tinyurl.com/4fzjvdzf. It includes a letter from new ISGS President, Vicki Dixon Mattson, news of upcoming genealogical events and conferences, latest “tips from the genealogist,” winners of 2021 ISGS honors and awards, and more. Anyone researching Illinois ancestry should take advantage of this free publication as well as resources available on the ISGS website at www.ilgensoc.org.
Iowa Adoptees Can Access Birth Certificates
As a result of May 2021 legislation, beginning January 1, 2022, adult adoptees may apply for a copy of their original birth certificate. If the adult adoptee is deceased, an entitled family member may apply. Read details of the Iowa Department of Public Health’s recent announcement at https://tinyurl.com/yckvxwh2.
Double-dating Explained
Double-dating for genealogists is not the same as the double dating you may have done in high school. It has to do with the calendar change in 1752 from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar and when New Year’s Day was changed from March 25th to January 1st. Nutfield Genealogy has posted an easy-to-understand article on this issue at https://tinyurl.com/28ce2vph.
Register for RootsTech 2022
FamilySearch’s largest family history event in the world, RootsTech, will be held online March 3-5, 2022, and registrations are now being accepted at https://tinyurl.com/2p83swma. The event is free and open to anyone around the world.
Confederate Army Hired Slaves
During the Civil War the Confederate Army hired slaves to work on a variety of projects such as digging trenches, working at ordnance factories & arsenals, and mining potassium nitrate for gunpowder. The slave holders and not the slaves were paid for these services.
The National Archives has posted an article at https://tinyurl.com/88ut88yv pertaining to enslaved women who worked in mines as recorded in Confederate Slave Payrolls. Another National Archives article, “Confederate Slave Payrolls Shed Light on Lives of 19th-century African American Families,” at https://tinyurl.com/yucwhpyb, provides details on the records which contain valuable data since they are “one of the few lists of slaves owned by a slave owner.”
Magazine Posts Colonial Era Record Sources
Internet Genealogy has posted David A. Norris’s state-by-state list (with links) of “Published and Digital Record Sources of the Colonial Era” at https://tinyurl.com/yr85srvn. For example, the list includes the library catalog of FamilySearch, a research “wiki” at Ancestry.com, and the DAR’s (Daughters of the American Revolution) free searching in its Genealogical Research System (at https://tinyurl.com/mw2x36ty.) Anyone with colonial era ancestors will find this article most helpful, especially since links are provided for these online sources.
