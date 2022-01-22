New version of PERSI online
The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) recently announced that a new version of its Periodical Source Index, or PERSI, will be housed on its website. This subject index to more than 11,000 genealogical quarterlies and journals from 1850 to the present, identifies 2.7 searchable entries describing such articles. Read Cari A. Taplin’s article at https://tinyurl.com/2p8bdfpd, which includes a link to the new PERSI (https://tinyurl.com/2p87h4sj.)
ACPL has posted an article with complete information on PERSI at https://tinyurl.com/2p857wrm, which includes a link to an order form for purchasing copies of articles identified in PERSI (https://tinyurl.com/3e2pz9av.) The charge for ordering copies of articles in the PERSI index is $7.50 for each order (up to and including 6 articles plus $.20 per page copied to be billed.
New tool to search Holocaust victims’ database
Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shares information on persons who were murdered during the Holocaust on its Pages of Testimony website as described at https://tinyurl.com/5befuap3. Also, Andrew Silow-Carroll’s article tells of the partnership of Yad Vashem with Jewish museums which is making such data available at https://tinyurl.com/3we4js7w. JewishGen’s Holocaust Database contains more than 3.69 million searchable records from more than 380 component datasets. These databases are listed along with links. The JewishGen’s Holocaust Database can be searched at https://tinyurl.com/4bxc99za.
For example, one of the component databases is the American Military Government Compiled List of Jews, which identifies 987 survivors and victims of concentration camps. The information included in this database includes family name, given name, date of birth, date of death, city or country of origin, camp to which deported, camp where died, survival or place of survival, and notes.
Avoid common mistakes
Genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has posted a timely article, “Genealogy Mistakes Everyone Makes & How to Avoid them,” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8n54k8. Researchers may also chose to click on links to her other helpful guides and sign up for her newsletter.
Civil War veterans’ disinterments described
Researchers usually do not dwell on the horrors of battles, namely the details of the dead who are found on the field of battle, temporarily buried at the site, and then buried again in a military or family cemetery. A New York Almanack article, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8n2vfy, tells of Capt. Morgan L. Filkins’ burial responsibilities for Civil War dead in Albany County, New York — a poignant reminder of war’s costs.
Slave-related documents found in attic
Thousands of pages of historical documents pertaining to the lives of free and enslaved Black Americans were found in the attic of a 200-year old Maryland house being demolished. Fortunately, “historians and members of the local Black community raised funds to preserve the documents and archive them for the public.” Read more details at https://tinyurl.com/2p9b6z7k.
