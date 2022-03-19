Census Vital to American History
With the availability date of the 1950 census fast approaching (only 13 more days) it is appropriate to realize why the US census is important and be reminded of the original purpose of the census in our country’s history. GenealogyBank has posted such important information at https://tinyurl.com/yzxbzxcv and also the National Archives has posted some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the 1950 Census at https://tinyurl.com/bdhmbv5m. (For example, “How can I locate someone in the 1950 Census if I don’t know where he or she lived?” Also, “Is there a name index to the 1950 Census?” (The answer is “Yes” but read details of its accuracy.)
The National Archives & Records Administration (NARA) also offers an educational series of lectures on how to do family research. The Genealogy Series 2022 kicked off with “What’s on the 1950 Census” and will continue through March, April and May. Participation is free and no registration is required. Visit https://tinyurl.com/24fzwm8e. “Viewers unable to attend the series during the premiere broadcasts will still be able to watch the videos on YouTube and download presentation materials at any time.”
Celebrate women’s history month
NARA is celebrating Women’s History Month by recognizing the contributions made by women to our great nation. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3swp9nrh and click on appropriate links.
Also, Smithsonian Magazine has posted an article by Margaret Rossiter, professor emerita at Cornell University, “Women Scientists in America,” at https://tinyurl.com/4mj7jc5n. “Women scientists were written out of history. It’s Margaret Rossiter’s lifelong mission to fix that.”
Florida library posts helpful genealogy resources
Illinois researchers have learned that it can be helpful to check out-of-state resources to find materials important for one’s personal research. For example, the Lee County Library System of Fort Myers, Florida has posted general “getting started” information as well as links to a couple of useful documents at https://tinyurl.com/myf52b65: Beginning Genealogy Research Outline (https://tinyurl.com/2p8c9z57; 16 pages in pdf format) and Family History: A Concise Beginner’s Overview (pdf).
For example, did you know that “the most comprehensive resource for locating vital records” can be found at vitalrec.com (https://tinyurl.com/3hxpca9k)? (Also at this site, under the Related Links, be sure to click on the link to “guidelines” for important hints.)
The webmaster of this website collects the vital records information from a number of different sources and maintains the web pages in his “spare time at home…[His] goal is to keep adding and updating information…so that they continue to be useful to everyone.”
