Genealogists Stage Project for Ukraine
Genealogists around the world will be providing history for Ukraine, free informative talks and discussions for 24 hours Saturday and Sunday. During the presentations, attendees will be asked to make donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal. Many prominent organizations and individuals support this project. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2zbaxkxv and https://tinyurl.com/mtct24z9. (Wikipedia provides information on The Disasters Emergency Committee at https://tinyurl.com/2dw4yxy2.)
Also, volunteers are working on a project, Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO). So far, volunteers around the world “have captured over 1,500 Ukrainian museum and library websites, and digital exhibits [and]… added them to an internet archive collection for easier discovery.” Learn more about SUCHO at https://tinyurl.com/2p98zjwc.
Largest Ukrainian Cemetery in US is documented
The largest Ukrainian Orthodox cemetery in the U.S. is the St. Andrew Cemetery in South Bound Brook, Somerset County, N.J. Most of the graves have been documented and photographed on FindAGrave according to Vera Miller’s article in Genealogy, My Journey, at https://tinyurl.com/kr7m2jcw. Miller also urged those with Ukrainian ancestry to look at the names on the FindAGrave page at https://tinyurl.com/3dcm2p39.
New York City records now online
New York City has been digitizing its historical vital records from the late 1800s to the early 1900s and more than 9 million are now available online. Visit the NYC Department of Records & Information Services, at https://tinyurl.com/2p97dkz4, for a complete listing of records available online and instructions for purchasing a certified copy that is not available on the website. (Judy Russell, “The Legal Genealogist,” “never saw this news coming.” Read her comments at https://tinyurl.com/45cd7hpz.)
Census day coming
April 1, 2022 is the date that genealogists have been waiting for—when the 1950 U.S. Federal Population Census becomes available for all to see. The New York Genealogical & Biographical Society has posted a helpful page of “need to know” reminders, as well as a link to a free webinar on March 28, at https://tinyurl.com/57c4erea.
Self-enumeration experiment
Interestingly, in 1950 the Census Bureau experimented for the first time with self-enumeration. In certain districts in Michigan and Ohio individuals filled out the census forms themselves. For a list of the counties/districts where this took place, visit the National Archives & Records Administration (NARA) site at https://tinyurl.com/2s445k5t. (This website also includes questions asked on the 1950 census.)
