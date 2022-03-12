The Census Clock is still ticking
Genealogists have only 19 more days to wait for the release of the 1950 Federal Census on April 1, 2022. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) posts its Census News at https://tinyurl.com/32vzbp7s. (This website will also have a link to the 1950 Census database on April 1.) Be sure to read of the latest innovations. It should also be noted that this census includes 6.57 million population schedules, 33,360 Indian Reservation Schedules, and 9,634 maps and “is approximately twice the size of the 1940 census.”
“All America Counts”
Sign up for the census bureau’s new site, “All America Counts,” which features stories behind the census numbers “in a new, exciting way.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/mrywknhz, select a state, then select a topic from the list: business and economy, education, emergency management, employment, families, health, housing, income, poverty and population.
Celebrate Women’s History Month
March has been designated as Women’s History Month. Check out the Illinois Statewide Marriage Index, 1763-1900, (https://tinyurl.com/p54tf9pu) where one can search for brides by their maiden name. This is just one of the many databases available at the Illinois State Archives. Did you know the design of the current State Archives building was largely influenced by Margaret Cross Norton, the first State Archivist of Illinois from 1922-1957?
The Illinois Digital Archives has an appropriate website that provides information on what women at Illinois State University did during World War I at https://tinyurl.com/yc348jj4. Browse or search the site.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has links to many resources pertaining to women in history in Wisconsin at https://tinyurl.com/3zuuy9ks, including an interesting article on “12 Iconic Wisconsin Women--…overlooked by history.”
The National Archives has links to women in history at https://tinyurl.com/3swp9nrh. A special tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) is posted at https://tinyurl.com/5yrj6wfz, with links to more records and stories about Ginsburg.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
Ancestors’ choice of baby names significant
A helpful article at https://tinyurl.com/4p42tfha tells that, “Naming a baby can give you clues to all sorts of things about your ancestors.” For example, “the mother’s maiden name…was a way of keeping a surname alive if the male line died out.” Did you know at least 10 American presidents have their mother’s maiden name as a middle name? Learn more at this website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.