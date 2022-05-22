Nominations Sought for Illinois Awards
The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) is accepting nominations for awards to be given to individuals, companies or institutions for contributions made to genealogy. The awards will be presented at the annual membership meeting during the ISGS Fall Conference in October. The award categories are:
• Community Service Award
• Special Recognition Award
• Distinguished Service Award
• Youth Award
• Volkel Medal of Honor
For information on these honors and awards categories visit https://tinyurl.com/2metfhk8. The nomination form can be found/downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/yx64tmw4. A list of past recipients of these awards can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4mjr26z3. Please mail or email nomination forms by July 1, 2022. Contact Jaymie Middendorf, Chairman of Honors & Awards, at isgsawards@ilgensoc.org with any questions.
Why not nominate that special person or group for an appropriate award!
Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s interview online
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. provides a behind-the-scenes look at his popular PBS Show, Finding Your Roots, at https://tinyurl.com/e9t8brfb. He tells how he started his own interest in genealogy. Most interesting!
Tips listed for beginning genealogists
The National Genealogical Society has posted a list of 9 Tips to Start Your Family History at https://tinyurl.com/2p86a7fn. Learn how to use four primary databases and also click on the link to free forms. (Advanced researchers may also find these tips helpful.)
