The Illinois State Archives’ newsletters, “For the Record,” are available for free online. The most recent issue, Winter 2022, is available to read or download at https://tinyurl.com/2p94pv48. It includes dates and reminders as well as recent (2021) accessions to the Illinois Archives.
Previous newsletters as well as other available Illinois State Archives publications can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mr479etf. Most of them are free.
The Colored Convention Project
Kate Masur, a history professor at Northwestern University, has launched The Colored Convention Project, a project designed to gather information about Black organizing in pre-Civil War Illinois, a “lesser known part of Illinois history.” Visit https://tinyurl.com/hvzjc5j5 for historical information about Black Illinois ancestors in the antebellum period, including a list of delegates to the Convention of the Colored Citizens of the State of Illinois, held in Chicago, and their family members.
More cemetery tips
Lisa Lisson’s Are You My Cousin website has posted some helpful tips for researching in a cemetery. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4xe5863w and perhaps learn of a “new” clue that can be found there.
Illinois courthouses’ earliest records posted
Genealogists have learned to depend on courthouse records to determine facts about one’s family. Vital records such as birth, death and marriage have been recorded in courthouses but at varying starting dates based on the dates the counties were created. Thus, it is essential to know those dates in order to request copies of such records.
Genealogy Trails has posted a list, compiled by Illinois Archives staff, of the earliest records in Illinois courthouses at https://tinyurl.com/yr3bz969. For example, Vermilion County, organized in 1826 with the county seat in Danville, has many records beginning in 1826. However, birth and death records were kept starting in 1877.
It should be remembered that many of Illinois’ earliest government records are now available at the Illinois Regional Archive Depository. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/yp684k75. Click on “databases” and then “global database search” to conduct a search in IRAD’s collections.
Ahnentafel explained
The most commonly used numbering systems for listing an individual’s ancestors is the Ahnentafel system, a German word for Ancestor Table. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc6kxysy for an easy explanation of this term, which illustrates an Ahnentafel of George W. Bush (#1) back to his great grandmother, #15, Lula Belle Flickinger.
Indians Recorded on Censuses
The National Archives & Records Administration (NARA) has posted an article written by Rose Buchanan on Native Americans in the Federal Census at https://tinyurl.com/4ddm4m9f. She uses census examples from 1890 through 1940. Anyone with Native American ancestry would find this article helpful.
