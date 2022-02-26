Runaway Slave Database Online
Freedom on the Move is a joint project of Cornell University and other universities across the country. It is a searchable database of over 32,000 “runaway slave” advertisements in American newspapers prior to the Civil War. Read about this project (and browse the database) at https://tinyurl.com/2p9drckb.
Do you enjoy podcasts?
Genealogist Paul Chiddicks has admitted in his My Family History Blog that he is “addicted to listening to podcasts” — especially in his car. Not all of them are related to genealogy or history; some are just beautiful. Visit his list of favorite shows at https://tinyurl.com/2p9aardf and “sit back, relax and enjoy.”
Good old days remembered
“100 Things Your Kids May Never Know About,” at https://tinyurl.com/26kr8ja3, might be an eye-opener for some of today’s youth. For example, do they know spam was/is a meat product?
Presidential trivia posted online
To commemorate Presidents’ Day, Smithsonian Magazine has posted “10 Fascinating Presidential Facts” at https://tinyurl.com/yc7kyf2t. Did you know Gerald Ford was a fashion model in his youth (even appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan)? Did you know George Washington owned a profitable whiskey distillery with sales of $7,500 in 1799? At that time, “It was perhaps the country’s largest distillery.”
Holocaust survivors tell stories
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently had an article about the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center’s new virtual reality films that help explain holocaust survivors’ experiences at https://tinyurl.com/mttxm79m. Also learn more of the museum’s exhibit and films at https://tinyurl.com/yeyt4bwb.
It should be noted that Illinois was the first state to require Holocaust Education in public schools.
Some surnames extinct
My Heritage Blog has “identified the rarest British surnames …[that] are on the cusp of extinction (with just a handful of bearers), endangered (with under 200 bearers) or now missing, presumed extinct. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8stv6k and learn these names and the origins and history of each. (Obviously Smith and Jones are not on the list.)
Recommended free genealogy websites
The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has posted “18 Important Free Websites for Genealogy Research” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8kn5kv. Even experienced genealogists sometimes need to be reminded of significant resources. To contact NGS, write NGS, 6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 810, Falls Church VA 22042-2318; phone 1-800-473-0060.
Findagrave posts update on memorials
Read important news regarding memorials for recently deceased burials on the Findagrave website at https://tinyurl.com/2axt827p. The changes apply to memorials added after January 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.