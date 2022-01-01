On January 1, 1892, Annie Moore was the first of millions of immigrants to be welcomed to the immigrant station at Ellis Island in New York City. The 17-year-old was accompanied by her two brothers, Anthony and Philip, and they were, no doubt, looking forward to seeing their parents who had arrived in New York two years earlier. City officials gave her a $10 gold coin.
Probably the person who has done the most research on Annie’s arrival and life is Megan Smolenyak in her Honoring Our Ancestors website at https://tinyurl.com/bdxt2u77 . Her site includes links to videos as well as dozens of articles. She even launched a contest to find the true family of Annie Moore, as explained in her August 1, 2006, blog at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z7xah . (Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained by Smolenyak’s research.)
In 2019 Kate Hickey wrote an article for Irish Central about Annie Moore (at https://tinyurl.com/y7kawycf) and included links to immigrant stories and interesting videos.
Did any readers’ ancestors come through Ellis Island? Smolenyak reminds us why we should welcome immigrants at https://tinyurl.com/36ypfn79.
another anniversary
January 1, 2022 marks the 47th anniversary of this columnist’s taking on the writing of this Illiana Ancestors genealogy column. Local teacher, Lowell Volkel, who was instrumental in the creation of the Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society (the first incorporated genealogical society in the state of Illinois) and the Illinois State Genealogical Society, began writing the Illiana Ancestors columns for The Commercial News in the 1960s. Volkel went on to be an archivist at the Illinois State Archives.
Danville librarian, Ruth Stines, continued writing the column until her retirement, and then novice Joan Griffis kept on writing the column starting January 1, 1975.
I had been introduced to this wonderful hobby in 1972 by local genealogist, Bertha Kamm, who died before we had discovered that she and I are distant cousins, both descended from early colonist, Obadiah Ayres. I had attended the genealogy classes taught by Danville Library’s Director, Charles Haggerty, and had become “thoroughly hooked” on this fascinating hobby.
Many thanks to The Commercial News for continuing to publish this column all these years.
another issue of “Irish Lives Remembered” online
The most recent issue of the free Irish genealogy E-magazine, “Irish Lives Remembered” (Issue 55, Winter 2021), is available at https://tinyurl.com/3njpcbmz . In addition to the regular columns such as Dear Genie and Photodetective, there is an excerpt of The Genealogical Publishing Company book, “Scotch Irish Pioneers in Ulster and America,” first published in 1910; reprint of 2001. Readers do not have to be Irish to appreciate this colorful, informative publication.
DNA reveals world’s oldest family tree
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter has posted an interesting article on DNA of British individuals buried about 5,700 years ago. A study shows they “were from five generations of a single extended family.” Read this article, along with links to other studies, at https://tinyurl.com/7bcf39w4 .
